First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $107,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,164 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,040.92. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Western Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.25% of First Western Financial worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYFW. Hovde Group upped their price target on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Western Financial from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

