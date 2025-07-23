Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zoetis’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $151.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.42. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after purchasing an additional 189,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,075,000 after purchasing an additional 190,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.