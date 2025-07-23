Q2 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Cut by Analyst

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $162.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.72. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 48.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

