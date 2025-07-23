What is Desjardins’ Forecast for Orla Mining Q2 Earnings?

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.82.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 366.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.57. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$17.45.

Insider Activity

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 17,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.06, for a total value of C$270,527.48. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Guerard sold 15,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$239,668.50. Insiders sold a total of 50,462 shares of company stock worth $781,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

