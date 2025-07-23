Q2 EPS Estimates for Surge Energy Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SGY opened at C$6.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.16. The stock has a market cap of C$698.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.64.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.21%.

Insider Activity at Surge Energy

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Murray Bye purchased 11,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,803.60. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

Featured Stories

