First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $57.91.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Corporation Indiana

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 384,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 286,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

