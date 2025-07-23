Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 0.1%

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $898.75 million, a PE ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.19 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 474,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,836.18. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $84,251. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 29.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.