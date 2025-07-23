Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $259.96 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 212,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,295,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.1% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 405,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.