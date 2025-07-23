MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.4%

MarketAxess stock opened at $210.67 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.92. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $119,095,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 329.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after buying an additional 474,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after buying an additional 341,493 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,533,000 after buying an additional 236,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,079,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.