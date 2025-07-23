Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE BKD opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 79.84% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 81.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,684,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,238 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 11,401,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,351,000 after buying an additional 5,235,078 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 8,303,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after buying an additional 3,187,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $13,088,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after buying an additional 2,089,242 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

