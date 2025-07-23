Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.