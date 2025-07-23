Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:PRM opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.95. Perimeter Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 254,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,527,308. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Raj sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 168,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,136.76. This represents a 37.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,021. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 328,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. TenCore Partners LP acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.