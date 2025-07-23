Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.71 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

BHLB opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 266.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

