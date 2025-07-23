Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mvb Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group raised Mvb Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mvb Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. Mvb Financial has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $320.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Mvb Financial’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, insider Joseph Ryan Rodriguez purchased 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,250. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry F. Mazza sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $121,765.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 626,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,955,001.42. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 6,989.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mvb Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mvb Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

