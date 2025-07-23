S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $38.72 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.89.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 41.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

