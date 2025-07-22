Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $350.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.82 and its 200 day moving average is $344.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
