Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.84.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

