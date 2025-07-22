The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 874,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,806 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $348,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $364.60. 1,009,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,312. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

