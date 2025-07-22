Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by United Bank

United Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.31.



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

