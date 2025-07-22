Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,350 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $68,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $560.96. 16,578,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,416,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.38 and a 200-day moving average of $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $566.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

