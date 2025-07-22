Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $366.92 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $365.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

