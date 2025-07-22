Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 24,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

V stock opened at $351.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $648.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

