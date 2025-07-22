Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $197,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $107.92. 3,957,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,820,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $465.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

