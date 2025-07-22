Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.03 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

