Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 137,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,020,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

AGG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.60. 1,368,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,726,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

