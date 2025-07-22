Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after acquiring an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,850,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,564,000 after purchasing an additional 211,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.31.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.68. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.