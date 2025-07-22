Johns Hopkins University Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johns Hopkins University lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.0% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Johns Hopkins University’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VTI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.30. 839,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,976. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $311.04. The stock has a market cap of $507.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

