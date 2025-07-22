Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Netflix worth $386,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 2,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 1.7%

NFLX traded down $20.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,212.72. 1,184,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,063.17.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total value of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

