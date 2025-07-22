PFG Advisors Has $13.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $631.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $634.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $606.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

