Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,251,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,767,000 after acquiring an additional 753,880 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,640,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0%

BAC stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.