Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of WMT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.07. 946,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,072,880. The company has a market capitalization of $766.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,820 shares of company stock worth $14,584,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

