VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,286,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

