Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $169.68 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09. The company has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

