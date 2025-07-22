MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $13.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.30. 14,707,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,555,103. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.