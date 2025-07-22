Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 7,062 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.28.

RTX Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.62 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

