MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $282,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,676,000 after buying an additional 666,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after buying an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $576.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,062. The company has a market capitalization of $693.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $580.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $554.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

