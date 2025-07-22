Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $117,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.57. 1,089,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,721,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

