Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $104,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $3,254,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 2.0%

American Tower stock traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $231.01. 499,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.73. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.88.

Read Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.