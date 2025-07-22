iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

