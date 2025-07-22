AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lessened by United Bank

United Bank trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,463,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,295,666. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

