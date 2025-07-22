Choreo LLC Has $12.45 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.58. The company had a trading volume of 153,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,235. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $517.59 and a 200 day moving average of $506.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

