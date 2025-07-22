Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,908,828,000 after buying an additional 158,697 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,708,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,601,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 181.92, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.97.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

