Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $512,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oracle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.74. 5,563,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,340,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $670.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.97. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

