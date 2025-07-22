Nelson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $270.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at $44,478,105.49. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.