Garner Asset Management Corp Has $652,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Netflix by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $19.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,213.87. The stock had a trading volume of 929,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,706. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,063.17. The company has a market capitalization of $516.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

