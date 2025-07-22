Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,057. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.07.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

