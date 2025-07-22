AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $257,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 41,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,819,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $184.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.