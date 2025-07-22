Obermeyer Wealth Partners Purchases 25,777 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.