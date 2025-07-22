Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $409.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $419.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.53.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

