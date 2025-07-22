Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.53. 25,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.19. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

